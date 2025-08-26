Puppy found beheaded in Bapu Dham; FIR registered

In a case of animal cruelty, the mutilated body of a 2.5-month-old puppy was found in the jungle area near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on Wednesday evening. The puppy’s head had been severed, as per the complaint. Kiran Sharma later approached the police outpost in Bapu Dham Colony and submitted a written complaint, terming the act “psychopathic” and a danger not only to animals but also to humans. (HT File)

The incident came to light when animal feeder Reena Reddy informed local resident Kiran Sharma about the carcass around 6:30 pm on August 20. Reddy said she had heard unusual, loud barking of street dogs in the early hours of the same day, around 3 am, near the jungle stretch adjoining the colony.

Kiran Sharma later approached the police outpost in Bapu Dham Colony and submitted a written complaint, terming the act “psychopathic” and a danger not only to animals but also to humans.

Following her complaint, police registered an FIR under Section 11(1)(L) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Section 325 (intentional act of killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 against an unknown person.