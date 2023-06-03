Purchase sunflower seeds on MSP, demand Haryana farmers

Agitated over the government’s decision to not procure sunflower seeds on minimum support price (MSP) and inducting the crop under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, sunflower farmers in Kurukhetra gave an ultimatum to the government till June 6 to withdraw the decision and begin procurement on MSP. BKU (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni addresses farmers.

Protesting under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), hundreds of farmers assembled at Shahbad grain market and said they were ready to take any step if the government fails to start procurement by June 6.

Addressing farmers, BKU president Gurnam Singh Charuni said farmers were even ready to sacrifice their lives if the government does not withdraw its decision.

A farmers’ delegation led by Charuni met Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal in Chandigarh. Charuni said farmers have told the government that they will not accept anything less than the MSP. He said the minister and officials assured to take up the matter with the chief minister.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Shantanu Sharma also reached the spot and told farmers that a five-member committee has been formed by the government to look into the matter and the committee will hold talks with a delegation of farmers.

Notably, the Haryana government had recently decided to stop the procurement of sunflower seed on MSP but to provide ₹1,000 per quintal compensation under the Bhavantar Bharpai Scheme as they have to sell their produce at ₹4,000 per quintal to private buyers against the MSP of ₹6,400.

The decision has evoked criticism from the farmers who have accused the government of getting rid of the purchase of sunflower seed and leaving the farmers on the mercy of private traders.

On being contacted, BKU leader Rakesh Bains said the farmers will start their agitation from June 6, if the government fails to ensure that the produce is bought at MSP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON