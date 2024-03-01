Purohit hands over job letters to constables recruited under sports quota

Giving a motivational speech to UT police constables newly recruited under the sports quota, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday said they should follow the ideals of simple living and not run after money. In this recruitment, out of 3,642 candidates, who had applied, 1,520 passed the PEMT (Physical measurement and measurement test), held from January 29 till February 10, 2024. (HT Photo)

“Work hard and earn a good name. There is no greater respect in life than self-respect. You can buy a trouser for ₹4,500 and also for ₹500. It is up to you to maintain a simple lifestyle and set an example for others,” he said.

Purohit was addressing the recruits at the offer letter distribution ceremony organised at UT Secretariat, Sector 9, Chandigarh. He was the chief guest, while adviser to the administrator Rajeev Verma was the guest of honour.

In this recruitment, out of 3,642 candidates, who had applied, 1,520 passed the PEMT (physical measurement and measurement test), held from January 29 till February 10.

Finally, 45 candidates were selected based upon their sports achievements and 37 candidates were given offer letters on Thursday. Out of these 45 candidates, 17 candidates have participated in international games, including athletics, football, netball, boxing, cycling, kayaking, canoeing, pencak silat, taekwondo, shooting, etc., and also won medals.

Director general of police Praveer Ranjan, finance secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade, home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, inspector general of police Raj Kumar Singh and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur were also present.