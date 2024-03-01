 Purohit hands over job letters to constables recruited under sports quota - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Purohit hands over job letters to constables recruited under sports quota

Purohit hands over job letters to constables recruited under sports quota

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 01, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Purohit was addressing the recruits at the offer letter distribution ceremony organised at UT Secretariat, Sector 9, Chandigarh; he was the chief guest, while advisor to the administrator Rajeev Verma was the guest of honour

Giving a motivational speech to UT police constables newly recruited under the sports quota, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday said they should follow the ideals of simple living and not run after money.

In this recruitment, out of 3,642 candidates, who had applied, 1,520 passed the PEMT (Physical measurement and measurement test), held from January 29 till February 10, 2024. (HT Photo)
In this recruitment, out of 3,642 candidates, who had applied, 1,520 passed the PEMT (Physical measurement and measurement test), held from January 29 till February 10, 2024. (HT Photo)

“Work hard and earn a good name. There is no greater respect in life than self-respect. You can buy a trouser for 4,500 and also for 500. It is up to you to maintain a simple lifestyle and set an example for others,” he said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Purohit was addressing the recruits at the offer letter distribution ceremony organised at UT Secretariat, Sector 9, Chandigarh. He was the chief guest, while adviser to the administrator Rajeev Verma was the guest of honour.

In this recruitment, out of 3,642 candidates, who had applied, 1,520 passed the PEMT (physical measurement and measurement test), held from January 29 till February 10.

Finally, 45 candidates were selected based upon their sports achievements and 37 candidates were given offer letters on Thursday. Out of these 45 candidates, 17 candidates have participated in international games, including athletics, football, netball, boxing, cycling, kayaking, canoeing, pencak silat, taekwondo, shooting, etc., and also won medals.

Director general of police Praveer Ranjan, finance secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade, home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, inspector general of police Raj Kumar Singh and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On