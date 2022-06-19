PUSA-44 paddy variety to phase out in Punjab by 2025: Agriculture director
Acreage of environmentally hazardous PUSA-44 variety of paddy is tipped to go down in Punjab by 17% or two lakh acres this year, as the state authorities have planned to phase out this water-intensive non-basmati variety in the next three kharif seasons.
Officials of the state agriculture department and farm scientists credit the decline in area under the unrecommended variety to the years of sustained efforts and viable alternatives to this kharif variety.
Agriculture director Gurvinder Singh said seed production of this longest-duration rice variety would be discouraged from 2023 and the seeds stocked by farmers are likely to be exhausted in the next couple of seasons.
Trend of paddy nursery sowing shows a decline in preference of PUSA-44 and its area would be dropped by at least two lakh acres this year, said the director.
According to the official data, of a total paddy area of 77 lakh acres under paddy in 2021 in Punjab, the premium basmati was cultivated over 12.5 lakh acres and the PUSA-44 over 12 lakh acres.
Besides, the PR-121 is sown over 17 lakh acres and PR-126 over 12-13 lakh acre land.
Five to six other varieties of paddy are also sown in the state.
The PUSA-44 is largely grown in Malwa, including the districts of Sangrur, Moga, Mansa and Barnala. Paddy transplantation began in Malwa on June 17.
“PUSA-44 takes 145-150 days to mature which is up to 30 days more than other recommended parmal rice (PR) varieties. This variety gains notoriety for requiring 5-6 extra cycles of irrigation than other types of paddy,” the agriculture director said.
Post-harvest organic waste generation is also higher in this variety that further contributes to pollution when stubble is burnt, said the director.
The PUSA-44, developed by the Delhi-based Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), commonly referred to as PUSA Institute, is one of the oldest varieties grown in Punjab.
Paddy grower Baldev Singh said per acre yield from PUSA-44 is up to 6 quintals more than other varieties and this made it popular among the farming community.
Principal rice breeder of Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) GS Mangat said higher profiteering from PUSA-44 is a misnomer as farmers do not calculate higher cost input, stress on groundwater, higher chemical load and more use of electricity to run tube wells for this long-duration variety.
“This time, farmers switched over to summer moong and relied on other short-duration PR varieties while understanding the adverse impact of this once popular variety. Farmers have started responding to the call against PUSA-44 and we hope that by 2024, area under it would be reduced drastically when seed availability would be dropped,” said Mangat.
Mansa chief agriculture officer Manjit Singh said of the estimated over 2 lakh acres to be covered under rice production in the district, nearly 10% would remain PUSA-44 this time.
“Nursery sowing trend is very encouraging. In 2021, nearly 60,000 acres was under PUSA-44 in Mansa district, whereas this time it would remain under 20,000 acres,” said the official.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics