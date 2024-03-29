Put up united show, INDIA bloc leaders tell workers in Haryana

Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Thursday held joint meetings in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar where they asked workers to put up a united show and support Congress candidates on nine seats in Haryana and AAP state chief Sushil Gupta in Kurukshetra. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda addresses a joint workers' meeting of INDIA alliance at Rohtak on Thursday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

The meeting was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Rohtak MLA BB Batra, Kalanaur legislator Sakuntla Khatak, AAP state chief Sushil Gupta, CPM leaders Inderjit Singh and Jagmati Sangwan.

The leaders condemned the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged people to participate in the INDIA alliance rally in Delhi on March 31.

Addressing the gathering, Deepender said the time has come to compare the work of the UPA government with the NDA regime.

“We are seeking votes on the name of works done by the previous UPA government at the Centre and Congress government in Haryana while the BJP is winning election by misusing central agencies. The people of Haryana will give a befitting reply to the BJP in this election. Every section of society faced brutal attack from police when they held protests to raise their voice against this government,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.

Deepender claimed that the 10-year tenure of the BJP government in the state and the country is full of failures.

“Haryana’s youth, who are facing the brunt of unemployment, are getting trapped in the clutches of drugs and crime. Due to unemployment, under compulsion the youth are risking their lives and migrating to other countries through illegal channels. Today the Congress and INDIA alliance are fighting to change this situation,” he added.

While addressing the people, AAP state chief Sushil Gupta alleged that the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Arvind Kejriwal at the behest of the BJP government, and he suspected that he can also be arrested because the BJP is afraid of defeat from the Kurukshetra seat.

“The BJP imported Naveen Jindal, who faced corruption charges in coal scam, and now people have resentment against him also. The BJP can send me behind bars as they are afraid of defeat from the Kurukshetra seat. I have no fear of arrest as our four leaders have already been sent to jail. I had earlier stated that the BJP is hatching conspiracy to send Kejriwal and me behind bars. He was arrested and now I think the BJP is focusing on me,” he added. He urged people to elect Deepender from the Rohtak seat.

“Sending the chief minister of Delhi to jail is the result of this conspiracy. The Opposition parties decided to form an alliance and contest the elections to save democracy as the BJP is crushing every voice of the opposition. The public response is showing that they are happy with this decision and have made up their mind to defeat the BJP,” he added.