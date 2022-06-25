PUTA to hold general body meeting in July
The general body meeting (GBM) of the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) will be held in the second week of July, as per a decision taken by the PUTA executive on Friday.
PUTA said an emergent meeting of its executive was held on Friday regarding their persistent efforts to achieve parity in pay scales and service conditions with the college teachers in Chandigarh, as notified by Union ministry of home affairs vide gazette notification of March 29, 2022.
During the meeting, PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar apprised the members of PUTA’s efforts in this regard.
The teachers’ body said PUTA’s coordination committee met and resolved that the matter needed to be discussed with the vice-chancellor. But they had not received any appointment till date.
“PUTA executive also expressed concern over the irresponsible statements/activities being made by a group of teachers, who bypassing the elected body of teachers, in an unconstitutional manner, have been raking controversies on this very important issue, which can actually cause irreparable damage to the concerted, persistent and well-planned efforts of the PUTA team, ultimately affecting the interest of the whole teaching community at Panjab University,” the teaching body stated.
NAAC accreditation
The PUTA executive members discussed in detail the implications of the delay in compiling the self-study-report for NAAC accreditation for the university. “Such a development is most unfortunate especially at a time when Panjab University is slipping down in various rankings across the country. It was resolved to discuss the matter at the forthcoming GBM, especially the bottlenecks suffered by our teachers undertaking prestigious research projects and seek the inputs from colleagues, so that the university’s reputation can be saved from further damage,” PUTA stated.
-
BJP troika helped Shinde shift rebel MLAs out of state on the sly
When Eknath Shinde began his political coup to topple the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government by breaking away from Shiv Sena, three second-rung leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party played a crucial role behind the scenes. The state leadership was roped in at a later stage.
-
Shiv Sena’s dilemma: All action but no theory
Mumbai: Despite its monolithic and autocratic structure, the Shiv Sena is no stranger to the process of splits and defections that are inevitable in the trajectory of most political formations. However, the rebellion by urban development minister and Thane strongman Eknath Shinde, which has seen most of the Shiv Sena's legislature wing walk away, poses the most serious existential threat to the party under chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.
-
Anand Dighe, leader anew in the Sena pantheon
A Sena leader from Thane who died in 2001, Anand Dighe was Eknath Shinde's mentor, opening all doors for his meteoric rise from auto rickshaw driver to all-powerful minister. Dighe who embodied the idea of a hard-core Sainik was a skilled organiser, and built Sena up from scratch in the Thane-Dombivali and Kalyan belt. Under his leadership this entire region became a Shiv Sena bastion as he groomed a strong second-rung of leadership, including Eknath Shinde.
-
Termination of insurance firm’s contract: Ex-health minister Soni demands high-level probe into officers’ role
Former Punjab health minister OP Soni on Friday demanded a probe into the role of bureaucrats in connection with the termination of contract of an insurance firm, hired to pay claims under Aayushmaan Bharat- Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna, during the previous Congress regime.
-
Rebel legislators to move court if deputy speaker doesn’t recognise them
The battle for power in Maharashtra reached the state legislature on Friday. Reacting to Shiv Sena's disqualification motion against 16 rebel legislators, the Eknath Shinde faction has challenged deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal to take any action on the motion. The Shinde camp, in a pre-emptive move, on June 22 filed a notice of removal under Article 179 of the Constitution and rule 11 of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rules against Zirwal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics