PU to write to Chandigarh colleges to implement revised pay scales for self-financed faculty

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Oct 29, 2023 07:58 AM IST

Teachers at privately managed grant-in-aid colleges have been protesting delay in implementation of revised pay scales as per UGC 7th Pay Commission

With college unions protesting the delay in implementation of revised pay scales, the Panjab University (PU) syndicate on Saturday decided that the varsity will send a letter to city’s colleges to fast-track the process.

Although not part of the meeting agenda, as confirmed by different syndicate members, a letter will be issued to the privately managed grant-in-aid colleges in Chandigarh to implement revised pay scales as per UGC 7th Pay Commission.

On Friday, PU deputy registrar (colleges) had issued a letter clarifying that the revised pay scales were also applicable to the un-aided/self-financed faculty. However, the protesting teachers raised an issue that no time frame for implementation was given.

Even on Saturday, members of the Chandigarh Aided Colleges Teachers’ Association held a protest outside the PU administration block before the syndicate meeting, demanding that a time frame be set. They pointed out that how teachers in self-financed posts were holding all top posts in PU, while the same teachers were being discriminated against in the privately run grant-in-aid colleges of the city.

They also met PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig and dean college development council.

As per sources, the colleges will be given three weeks to comply with the rules and bring the teachers of self-financed courses on par with the aided teachers.

Discrimination against Punjab teachers questioned

While the letter will be issued to Chandigarh-based colleges, some questioned why affiliated colleges in Punjab were being excluded. Questioning this, PU senator Inderpal Singh Sidhu said, “The earlier letter issued by deputy registrar colleges was also for just Chandigarh teachers. Why are PU authorities discriminating between Punjab and Chandigarh teachers even as majority of PU’s affiliated colleges are in Punjab?”

Cameras only for ‘defaulter’ colleges

The PU syndicate also took up the issue of cheating and mass copying in examination centres. While it was proposed that CCTV cameras should be installed in all exam centres in all constituent colleges of PU, the syndicate resolved that this will first be done only at colleges from where complaints have surfaced, while not approving this as a policy decision.

There are around five to six such colleges in the rural parts of Punjab where this move will now be implemented. It will be the principals’ responsibility to make sure the CCTV cameras are functional and they will have to preserve six months of footage.

The syndicate also approved the recommendations made by the PU Board of Finance. The minutes of the committee formed for appointment of adjunct faculty as per UGC norms were also approved.

