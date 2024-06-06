QS World University rankings 2025: PU holds on to spot in 1,000-1,200 bracket

Panjab University (PU) held on to its position in the 1,000 to 1,200 bracket in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, 2025, released on Wednesday. Panjab University (PU) held on to its position in the 1,000 to 1,200 bracket in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings, 2025, released on Wednesday. (HT File)

PU doing well in the rankings can be attributed to improved scores in most parameters of the rankings. In academic reputation, the varsity improved from 6.7 to 7.8, while the score for employer reputation also went up from 5.9 to 7.3. The faculty-student ratio and citations per faculty improved from 5.6 to 6.2 and 21 to 24.1 respectively. The international students ratio scored, meanwhile, dipped marginally from 1.8 to 1.7.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

In the international research network, PU saw a big improvement from 1.9 to 30.9, while the scores in employment outcomes and sustainability improved from 29.8 to 31.8 and 2.2 to 2.4 respectively.

Private universities of the region, including Chandigarh University, Gharuan (CU) and Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan (SU), fared better than PU and improved their rankings from last year. They were both in the 771-780 bracket last year, but Shoolini University has secured the 587 rank and CU jumped into the 691-700 bracket.

Notably, PU had been on a downward spiral in recent years as far as the rankings are concerned. In 2016 and 2017, the university was placed in the 701+ category, but dropped into the 801-1,000 in 2018 and was ranked in the 1,001+ category by 2021. It improved its standing marginally in 2022 to be placed in the 1,001-1,200 category only to drop into the 1,201 to 1,400 category in the 2023 list.

Both private universities of the region, CU and Shoolini University have been improving their rankings every year since they started from the 801-1,000 bracket in 2023.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, was the highest-ranked Indian university at 118.

Reacting to the rankings, PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said she was happy with the jump in the attribute scores. When asked about PU’s efforts to improve the international students ratio, an area where the varsity has been lagging over the past years, Vig said, “We are focusing on international students. Hopefully we will be able to start dual degree programs also this year.”