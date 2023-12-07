QS world university sustainability rankings: PU figures in 1001-1050 bracket

Panjab University has featured in the 1001-1050 bracket in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World Universities Sustainability Rankings 2024, released on Tuesday. Overall, 56 universities from India made it to the list. (HT FILE)

This is the second edition of the rankings. PU had not participated in last year’s edition. Using a methodology comprising indicators designed to measure an institution’s ability to tackle world’s greatest environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges, the QS Sustainability Rankings 2024 features nearly 1,400 universities from around the world.

University of Toronto grabbed the top spot, followed by University of California, Berkeley, and University of Manchester in the second and third place, respectively.

No Indian university featured in the Top 100 list. University of Delhi was ranked 220, IIT Bombay 303 and IIT Madras 344. Overall, 56 universities from India made it to the list.

In the region, Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences, Solan, performed better with a rank of 579. Chitkara University, Rajpura, secured a rank in the 921-940 bracket, while Chandigarh University, Gharuan, is in the 1151-1200 bracket.

In the QS Asia University Rankings 2024 released in November, PU had remained in the 301-350 bracket for the fourth consecutive year. Earlier in June, PU had secured a rank in the 1001-1200 bracket in the QS World University Rankings 2024.