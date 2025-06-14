Race for 21,500 college seats begins in Chandigarh

The UT directorate of higher education on Friday released the online joint prospectus, kick-starting the 2025-26 college admission season. At 3,000, BA courses have the highest number of seats at Chandigarh’s 11 colleges. (HT File Photo)

As many as 21,500 seats are available for students looking to enrol in various undergraduate and postgraduate courses at city’s 11 colleges. These include five government and six privately managed aided colleges, all affiliated with Panjab University.

At 3,000, BA courses have the highest number of seats. Also up for grabs are 700 BCom seats, 640 BSc seats, 320 BCA seats and 240 BBA seats.

The joint prospectus provides detailed information regarding admission procedure, eligibility requirements and available courses.

The provisions regarding National Education Policy-2020 for subjects offered and credits allocated are also specified for students seeking admission in the first and second years.

On recommendation of the rationalisation committee, choice of a major in different subjects will be offered to pursue four-year undergraduate honours/ honours with research courses under NEP 2020 in government colleges.

Students can visit the link “http://dhe.chd.gov.in/Version2/Index.aspx” for the prospectus and application.

Submission of admission forms

Centralised courses: June 13 to June 28

Non-centralised courses: June 13 to July 4

Contact for enquiries:

E-mail: dhechdhelpline@gmail.com

Phone: 9888-989-927