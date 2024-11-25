Radha Soami Satsang Beas hospital: Will bring land transfer ordinance in assembly, says Himachal CM

To provide relief to Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas, which is seeking permission to transfer the hospital running in Bhota, Hamirpur district, to its sister organisation, the state government is going to bring an ordinance in the next assembly session. eHimachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (File)

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas is running a 75-bed hospital situated on 44 acres of land, in Bhota, Hamirpur. The management wants to upgrade the facility with new equipment, but a huge GST has to be paid. To avoid it, the organisation wants to transfer its land to its sister organisation. Owing to legal hurdles, Radha Soami Satsang Beas had approached the government.

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday indicated that concessions will be given to the management.

The government by bringing an ordinance aims to provide exemption under section 118 under Himachal Pradesh Land Holding Ceiling Act, 1972 to transfer the hospital.

Sukhu said the Dera Radha Soami Satsang Beas has been requesting to hand over the hospital to its sister organisation for a long time, but there are some obstacles under the Land Ceiling Act 1972.

“The government is taking legal opinion regarding it and a Bill will be brought regarding this in the upcoming assembly winter session,” the CM said, adding, “This is a charitable institution. It treats the people of Hamirpur for free and at low rates. But the institution has to pay heavy GST to buy new equipment when the hospital is upgraded. Therefore, the institution has expressed its desire to transfer the land of the hospital in the name of the sister organisation. In such a situation, the government is considering giving them relief as they are a charitable institution”.

Sukhu said the government will bring an ordinance before the assembly session keeping in mind all the legal aspects. “Meetings will be held with the tax officials and after discussing the legal aspect, an ordinance will be brought in the assembly,” he added.