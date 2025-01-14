Radical Sikhs float Amritpal-led Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) 

Radical Sikh leaders launched a regional party, the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), at a political conference on the sidelines of the annual Maghi Mela in Muktsar on Tuesday. Radical Sikh leaders, including jailed MP Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh (second from left) and Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa (centre), holding up membership forms as the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) was floated at the Maghi conference in Muktsar on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Terming it a “Panthic front”, the leaders announced that Khadoor Sahib member of Parliament Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, is the party president.

A 15-point resolution, called the Shri Muktsar Sahib Declaration, was passed at the Maghi conference.

A five-member executive committee was constituted to oversee the working of the party until Amritpal Singh, the regular president was not elected through an electoral process of the party. The committee comprises Amritpal’s father Tarsem Singh, Faridkot Independent MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who is the son of former PM Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh, Amarjit Singh, Harbhajan Singh Toor and Surjit Singh.

A seven-member recruitment committee was also constituted to conduct a membership drive of the party. It was announced that the committee would conduct a membership drive in three months and delegates would be elected by the members.

A delegate meeting would be convened at Takht Shri Damdama Sahib on Baisakhi to elect the new party president and other office-bearers.

The executive committee announced the formation of a panel to decide the party’s constitution, agenda, policy and discipline. This panel will advise the executive committee on the organisational structure of the party and run its activities.

Tarsem Singh said: “We are forming this party for the creation of sarbat de bhala da raaj. We want to do something for the people. We are creating a platform to fight for the issues of our society.”

Faridkot MP Khalsa said: “Punjab needs an Akali Dal because it represents Sikhs. The previous Akali Dal lost the trust of the people so Akali Dal (WPD) is the new hope for the Sikh community. People should support the new party and make it successful. I urge everyone to bring as many people as possible to join the party. The so-called Akalis have confessed their crimes before the Akal Takht, so they cannot face the people now,” he said.