Raging farm fires leave 9 Haryana cities with ‘very poor’ AQI

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 01:52 AM IST

The highest 32 cases of farm fires were reported in Kaithal, followed by 30 in Fatehabad, 21 each in Ambala and Jind, 6 in Kurukshetra, 4 in Karnal 3 each in Sirsa and Yamunanagar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Haryana on Friday reported 123 fresh incidents of farm fires, taking the total number of stubble burning cases in the state to 1,701 and leaving nine cities with ‘very poor’ air quality.

The highest 32 cases of farm fires were reported in Kaithal, followed by 30 in Fatehabad, 21 each in Ambala and Jind, 6 in Kurukshetra, 4 in Karnal 3 each in Sirsa and Yamunanagar.

As per the daily report, the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) has till now detected the highest 474 incidents of stubble burning in Kaithal, 267 in Kurukshetra, 234 in Karnal, 221 in Fatehabad, 134 in Ambala and 94 in Yamunanagar.

The surge in the number of farm fires has also affected the air quality of most of the cities in the state.

As per the air quality bulletin of the central pollution control board, the air quality of nine cities was categorised as ‘very poor’ as the air quality index (AQI) of Manesar, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Gurugram, Fatehabad, Faridabad, Dharuhera and Charkhi Dadri was recorded above 300.

The air quality of Sonepat, Kurukshetra and Bhiwani was flashed as ‘poor’ as their AQI was measured between 200 and 300.

‘Moderate’ AQI was recorded in Yamunanagar (165), Sirsa (179), Rohtak (111), Panipat (195), Palwal (189), Narnaul (145) and Ambala (199). Panchkula is the only city in the state which has ‘satisfactory’ air quality with AQI measured at 94.

Saturday, October 29, 2022
