Raging fires: Moga DC issues show-cause notices to 15 officials

Moga deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal has issued show-cause notices to two sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), a block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) and two station house officers (SHOs) for failing to tackle stubble burning incidents. As per the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre data, 105 fire incidents have been reported in Moga district so far, out of which 87 were farm fires. (HT File)

Sarangal also issued show-cause notices to two cluster officers and eight nodal officers. It’s the first instance this year when show-cause notices have been issued PCS-rank officials.

The notices were issued to Moga SDM Sarangpreet Singh Aujla, Baghapurana SDM Beant Singh Sidhu, BDPO Nihal Singh Wala Rupinder Kaur, SHO Baghapurana Jaswarinder Singh, SHO Dharamkot Jatinder Singh.

Sarangal said that FIRs have been registered against 61 individuals, and red-entries have been made in their land records. Fines totaling ₹1.72 lakh have been imposed on offenders.

The DC also issued show-cause notices to Moga cluster officers Sukhwinder Singh and Manmohan Singh and nodal officers Prabhdeep Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Sanjeevan Kumar, Pargatjeet Singh, Balwinder Singh, Davinder Singh and Jagsir Singh.

As per information, legal action has been initiated under Section 14(1) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital and Adjoining Areas Act against nodal officer of Kishanpura Kalan in Dharamkot, Pargatjeet Singh, in the court of Moga chief judicial magistrate. If convicted, the offender may face a fine of ₹1 crore, five-year imprisonment, or both.

Sarangal said this season, 146 nodal officers, under the supervision of 23 cluster officers, have been deployed to prevent fire incidents and raise awareness.

“Control rooms have been established at each sub-division level to facilitate timely information dissemination and response to any reported incidents. These control rooms will also provide information on the availability of stubble management machinery through their designated numbers. Police officers, cooperation department officials, and other staff have been assigned to these control rooms to ensure swift action,” he said.