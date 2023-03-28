Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification a conspiracy: Anand Sharma

Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification a conspiracy: Anand Sharma

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 28, 2023 04:49 AM IST

Expressing full faith in the judiciary, Sharma said the decision of the lower court will not stand in the high court. He said that the Congress would fight a political and legal battle against this decision

Former Union minister Anand Sharma on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification was done under a well-planned conspiracy by the central government as he was speaking the truth.

Congress leader Anand Sharma meets Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence 'Oakover', in Shimla on Monday. (HT Photo)
“Rahul has every right to speak in the Parliament, but the central government has targeted him as a part of a well-planned conspiracy,” said Sharma while interacting with mediapersons in his home town Shimla.

Expressing full faith in the judiciary, Sharma said the decision of the lower court will not stand in the high court. He said that the Congress would fight a political and legal battle against this decision.

“Rahul has the right to raise his point in the Parliament and also talk about the accountability of the government. That is what he did,” he added.

“This decision has to change. Rahul had raised a basic question on certain issues after the Hindenburg report. I would say that it raises questions on the democratic set-up keeping in mind the parliamentary traditions,” Sharma said.

“I have also seen what was reported about the judgment. As a student of law, I can see it is a deeply flawed judgment which is bound to be and should be reversed at the earliest by the higher court,” he said.

Earlier, Sharma met chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu at his official residence.

