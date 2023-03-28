Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification attempt to suppress voice of truth: Himachal CM Sukhu

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 28, 2023 10:17 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Parliament was an attempt to “suppress the voice of truth”. The HP chief minister held a briefing at the Haryana Congress office in Chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Parliament was an attempt to “suppress the voice of truth”.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu along with senior Congress leaders during a press conference at Haryana Congress Bhawan in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The HP chief minister, who held a briefing at the Haryana Congress office in Chandigarh, said regional parties need to mull over the idea of getting together and join forces with the Congress in the fight against the ruling BJP.

Pointing to BJP’s alleged intolerance to digest criticism, he claimed that Rahul’s disqualification following his conviction by a Surat court did not augur well for the democracy in the country.

“Democracy survives if the opposition is alive and kicking,” he said.

The HP chief minister criticised the “hurry” shown in ordering disqualification of Rahul and ordering him to vacate his official residence.

