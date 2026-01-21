Rahul Gandhi to address Congress training camp in Haryana’s Kurukshetra today

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will on Wednesday address the party’s ongoing Sangathan Srijan training camp at the Punjabi Dharamshala in Kurukshetra. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will on Wednesday address the party’s ongoing Sangathan Srijan training camp at the Punjabi Dharamshala in Kurukshetra.

Although the party has not released an official schedule, sources said Gandhi is expected to arrive at the Air Force Station (AFS), Ambala Cantonment, around 10.30 am by flight and proceed to Kurukshetra by road. Thanesar MLA Ashok Arora said Gandhi is likely to reach the venue near Brahma Sarovar by around 11.30 am.

Sirsa MP Kumari Selja described the training camp as a key initiative to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. She said the programme involves 59 district presidents from Haryana and Uttarakhand. “Rahul Gandhi will interact with the district presidents, seek feedback and provide guidance in view of the upcoming elections,” she said.

A senior party leader, requesting anonymity, said Gandhi is expected to spend nearly three hours at the camp. During his visit, he will also meet the family members of the district presidents, pose for photographs with them and have lunch before departing for Ambala AFS.

The Congress has organised the training programme from January 13 to 22 with the objective of strengthening its organisational structure in Haryana and Uttarakhand. Of the participants, 33 district presidents are from Haryana and 27 from Uttarakhand.

Several senior leaders from the central leadership have already interacted with the participants, including party in-charge BK Hariprasad, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat, MPs Imran Pratapgarhi, Randeep Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Deepender Hooda, as well as Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba. Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state president Rao Narender Singh and other leaders have also addressed the camp.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge is also expected to attend the camp, though no official schedule has been announced so far.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the camp aims to instil unity and organisational strength among party leaders. He added that discussions focus on the economy, the history of the Congress, key policy decisions taken by the party and the current political scenario. Hooda also said that 20 district-level committees have already been formed, while the remaining district, state and block-level committees will be announced after the camp concludes.