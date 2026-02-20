Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Punjab’s Barnala on Feb 28

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Barnala on February 28, the party said on Thursday. Rahul Gandhi had last visited Barnala and addressed a ‘Navi Soch Nava Punjab’ rally just before the 2022 Punjab assembly elections (ANI Photo)

The Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) appointed Congress leader Hardial Singh Kamboj as the in-charge of Barnala district for the upcoming rally.

Barnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhillon said that the rally will be held at the grain market and the core issues of Punjab will be discussed.

Congress’ Punjab unit chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the whole state leadership will be there, including former CM and Jalandhar MP Charanjit Channi, Sukhjinder Randhawa and the leader of opposition in Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa.

“A large gathering is expected as Congress has been conducting rallies in the state and receiving strong support from the public. People want us back, they want change now in the state,” Warring said.

He said that among the core issues, the law and order of Punjab will be discussed, and the focus will be on the MGNREGA scheme, the India-US trade deal and its impact on farmers.

According to a communication issued by PPCC general secretary Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Kamboj has been asked to immediately convene a meeting of the Barnala District Congress committee, including all the block presidents, district frontal heads, and assembly contestants, in consultation with the district Congress committee president Kuldeep Singh Kala Dhillon.

“The meeting will be held latest by February 21 to discuss preparations and ensure maximum participation of party workers from Mansa,” the letter further added.

Reacting to his appointment, Kamboj said the February 28 rally would sound the poll bugle for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

He said the rally would mark the beginning of the political countdown of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. “The people of Punjab have made up their minds to uproot this incompetent government,” he claimed.

Rahul had last visited Barnala and addressed a ‘Navi Soch Nava Punjab’ rally just before the 2022 Punjab assembly elections to gather support for party candidate Manish Bansal.