Rahul , Priyanka to attend govt’s first anniversary fiesta at Kangra: Himachal CM

Senior Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would attend the grand celebration of one year tenure of the state government in Kangra on December 11, said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday while addressing the supporters who visited Oak Over to express their gratitude for the appointment of Yashwant Chhajta as vice-president of Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA). “Congress has come to power not just for power or rule but for “Vyavastha Privartan”, which is a different way of governance, use of new technologies, innovations and better delivery of services,” said Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (HT File)

Yashwant Chhajta has served the Congress party for 25 years, due to which he has got this appointment and in the near future other party workers will also be given various responsibilities to serve the people of the state.

Sukhu said the party candidate has won the election for the post of mayor in the Dharamshala municipal corporation elections. He said in the coming Lok Sabha elections also, the Congress party would contest with a better strategy to win all the seats in the state. He said Congress has come to power not just for power or rule but for “Vyavastha Privartan”, which is a different way of governance, use of new technologies, innovations and better delivery of services.

The CM said the state government has fulfilled three out of its 10 guarantees. In the very first meeting of the Cabinet, the old pension scheme was restored and the first phase of the ₹680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme has also been launched, under which a 50% subsidy on purchase of e-taxi along with assured income is being ensured to the youth. He said English would be made compulsory in all government schools from the next academic session and many positive changes would be made to provide quality education to the students.