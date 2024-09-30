Rahul, Priyanka to begin ‘Haryana vijay yatra’ from Naraingarh

Making the last mile effort in Haryana that votes on October 5, Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi will on Monday begin “Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra” from Ambala’s Naraingarh, the hometown of caretaker chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. Making the last mile effort in Haryana that votes on October 5, Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi will on Monday begin “Haryana Vijay Sankalp Yatra” from Ambala’s Naraingarh, the hometown of caretaker chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (ANI File)

As per the schedule issued by the party, the yatra will cover six constituencies -- Naraingarh, Sadhaura, Mullana, Shahabad, Ladwa and Thanesar in three districts of North Haryana. Rahul has so far addressed two rallies in Haryana -- Assandh of Karnal and Barwala of Hisar, both on Thursday. However, this will be Priyanka’s first visit to the state to campaign for the assembly elections.

At 11 am, the leaders will address a jan sabha at HUDA Ground in Naraingarh after which the yatra will commence.

It will be received by the party workers and local leadership at Bilaspur Road, Sadaura in Yamunanagar, at Dosadaka and Rajeev Chowk under Mullana seat of Ambala after which it will enter Kurukshetra.

The yatra will be welcomed at Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk in Shahabad of Kurukshetra. It will also cover Ladwa seat, from where Saini is contesting, at two points -- Babain Chowk and Pipli Chowk.

The yatra will end at Thanesar of Kurukshetra. Local Congress candidate and former minister Ashok Arora said that both the leaders will address a massive rally at Sector 10.

He appealed to the public to join in large numbers and ensure Congress’ victory.

Sources said that the yatra is likely to be extended till October 3, the last day of campaigning in the state, and might cover several other seats of the state. However, the schedule has not been released yet.

Reacting on the yatra, Saini claimed that he is coming to Haryana on a trip as a tourist.

“The public will ask him that when he picked-up the Constitution to claim that if (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is elected, he will end reservation and Constitution. In the US, he repeated the same. On this, the Dalits of Haryana will ask him, and he must answer. He is coming on a trip, he should come but must answer all these questions,” he said at a rally.