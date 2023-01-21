Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra covers 21km amid rain, chill to reach Kathua

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Hatli Morh to reach Chadwal in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Amid rains and chill, Rahul started his foot march around 7.45am and covered 21km up to Chadwal.

He was joined by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Digvijay Singh, JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani, former JKPCC chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and others besides Param Vir Chakra awardee Capt (retd) Bana Singh.

As it was raining in the morning, Rahul donned a raincoat over his now trademark white T-shirt for the yatra, but removed it with some improvement in the weather after walking for over the first two hours.

The Wayanad MP was seen waving to his supporters, posing for photographs and giving autographs.

“The cold of valleys, showers of rain, the eyes beneath umbrellas staring us and the enthusiasm of the yatris of Bharat Jodoa Yatra...today came across these in the paradise of earth. Jammu and Kashmir has welcomed BharatJodoYatra in its own style,” the Congress wrote on its Twitter handle.

A strong posse of security personnel accompanied the yatra.

The Congress leader will camp at Chadwal and resume his journey on January 22 from Hiranagar Morh up to Duggar Haveli in Samba.

