Rahul’s remarks reflect Congress’s bankrupt mindset: Ashwani Sharma

Working president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Punjab, Ashwani Sharma on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu a “traitor”, saying that such remarks clearly exposed Congress’s bankrupt mindset. BJP Punjab working president Ashwani Sharma addressing a public rally organised in support of the Viksit Bharat G-RAM-G Scheme in Kharar. (HT)

In a statement, Sharma said instead of maintaining seriousness and dignity in politics, Rahul Gandhi was trying to cover up his failures by using abusive and provocative language.

Sharma remarked sarcastically that the Congress did not need any Opposition party to finish it off: “Rahul Gandhi alone is enough, as through his statements and wrong policies he is hollowing out the party from within.”

Sharma said Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu was working with full dedication for the development of the country and Punjab, and making derogatory remarks against him reflected the frustration of the Congress.

He appealed to the Congress leadership to maintain political decorum and focus on public issues instead of indulging in abusive language.

‘Modi empowered the poor, Mann govt failed them’

Sharma also launched a sharp attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, alleging that while PM Modi’s policies had strengthened the poor, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab had failed to protect their livelihoods.

Addressing a public rally organised in support of the Viksit Bharat G-RAM-G Scheme in Kharar, Sharma said the Modi government had focused on ensuring the rightful benefits of welfare schemes reach the poor, labourers and farmers directly. In contrast, he alleged, the Mann government had weakened support systems for the underprivileged through what he described as poor governance and misleading claims.

Expressing concern over rising incidents of crime and drug abuse in Punjab, he said the BJP remained the only party capable of restoring peace, development and public confidence in the state.