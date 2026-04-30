Rail track blast accused used encrypted App to contact handler

Patiala: A suspected railway track bomber was in contact with a Malaysia-based handler, identified as Jujhar Singh, through the encrypted messaging app ‘Threema’, according to officials investigating the case. The railway track where a detonation was attempted at Rajpura, in Patiala, on Tuesday. (ANI Video Grab)

Punjab Police officials said ‘Threema’ is a paid, cross-platform encrypted instant messaging app that offers end-to-end encryption. Additionally, it does not require a phone number or email address for registration.

The accused, Jagroop Singh from Panjwar Khurd village Tarn Taran, was killed when an improvised explosive device detonated prematurely during an attempt to target a freight railway track at Bathonia near Shambhu in Patiala on Monday night.

Following the incident, Punjab Police uncovered a Pakistan-linked terror module and arrested four individuals in connection with the failed sabotage attempt on the Rajpura-Shambhu railway line.

Investigators identified Pradeep Singh Khalsa as the alleged kingpin of the module. He is suspected to have maintained links with handlers in Malaysia and Pakistan to coordinate attacks on public infrastructure.

The probe has revealed that Jagroop travelled to Malaysia multiple times between 2014 and 2022, where he is believed to have established contact with operatives and other members of the network.

Police officials are also examining his possible involvement in earlier incidents, including a blast in Sirhind earlier this year and another explosion outside the CIA premises in Moga. Authorities noted that Jagroop had previously been questioned in a graffiti case in Barnala last year but was not detained at the time.

4 accused sent to 7-day police remand

A local court granted seven-day police remand of the four arrested accused — Pradeep Singh Khalsa, Kulwinder Singh Bagga, Satnam Singh Satta and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi — to facilitate further interrogation and to uncover the wider conspiracy.

The banned outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force has claimed responsibility for the blast, issuing a threat of further attacks in an audio clip attributed to its operative.