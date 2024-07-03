Rail traffic on Ambala-Delhi route hit as goods train derails in Karnal

Rail traffic on the Ambala-Delhi route was affected after a goods train derailed, leading to eight cargo containers falling off at Taraori station in Haryana’s Karnal district on Tuesday morning, officials said While the traffic on the Up side (towards Ambala) resumed around 9:30 am, it took several hours to restore the track on Down side (towards Delhi) and train operations started post noon, sources said. (HT Photo)

Though there was no casualty. At least 12 trains were cancelled and 27 others were diverted after the accident occurred on the busy section around 4.40 am, nearly 20 kilometres away from Karnal city.

Officials said that following the incident machines and manpower from Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Delhi was pressed to the spot and restoration works was started.

Later, top officials from northern railway, including additional general manager (AGM), principal chief safety officer, principle mechanical engineer and divisional railway manager (DRM) of the Delhi Division reached the spot to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Inspector Dinesh Kumar, in-charge, railway protection force (RPF), Panipat, said, “Eight containers fell on the rail line impacting the track of nearly three kilometres. Three wheels of the train also got off the track.”

While Sukhwinder Singh, DRM, Delhi division was not available for a comment. Deepak Kumar, chief public relations officer (CPRO), said that three wagons of the train were detailed, damaging track and an over-head electric (OHE) transmission line at the site.

“As part of the restoration, the damages were repaired and set right. A thorough enquiry will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the CPRO replied to a list of queries.

Meanwhile, at least 16 trains were cancelled, 26 others were diverted after the accident, several others were short terminated/originated and scores of others running on the same line were delayed.

In the morning, Vaishno Devi-New Delhi Vande Bharat (22478) was diverted to run via Ambala-Saharanpur-Ghaziabad-New Delhi, while New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express (12011) was diverted to run via Rohtak-Narwana-Kurukshetra-Ambala Cantt.

However, Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi express (12046) was restored to run on the impacted line as the authorities cleared the line towards New Delhi.

The incident left passengers stranded and waiting at Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Ambala railway stations, while trains on the route after restoration operated in full capacity.

Suresh Kumar, a daily wager waiting at Karnal railway station, said that he was to catch a train for Samastipur in Bihar, but had to take a bus to Ambala and board another train for his destination.