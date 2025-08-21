Railway board approves Budgam to Delhi parcel train

The railway board on Wednesday approved joint parcel product-rapid cargo train service (JPP-RCS) for Jammu divison, said officials. To facilitate the business class, the facility of loading and unloading of goods will be provided at Bari Bhrahmana station. (File)

The JPP-RCS facilities are being provided under various divisions and railway sections of Indian Railways.

The same JPP-RCS train service for Jammu division in northern railway has been approved by the railway board today, said an official spokesperson.

It will run on a daily basis from Budgam railway station of Kashmir Valley in Jammu division to Adarsh Nagar-Delhi - Budgam route, he added.

This train will have an SLR (Seating Cum Luggage Rake) with eight parcel vans.

To facilitate the business class, the facility of loading and unloading of goods will be provided at Bari Bhrahmana station.

This cargo train will be run on a pilot basis in the initial year. In which security arrangements will be made by the state police and security will be ensured on both sides of the vehicle.

This initiative aims to increase the share of railways in the courier business and provide an efficient, reliable and economical option to the customers. This service is a precise effort to attract the business class in Indian Railways. Its main objective is to showcase the unique products of J&K, such as Kashmir dry fruits and crafts and to encourage their marketing in India and internationally. The main objective of this initiative is to benefit the fruit producers of Kashmir.

Divisional railway manager Vivek Kumar, Jammu division, said that the goal of the JPP-RCS is to promote freight transportation through railways. It is a virtual aggregation platform, which will help in connecting the participation of railways in the private sector. This cargo train is being operated for the first time in Jammu division. In which the registration fee for booking has been reduced.

Giving information about this, senior commerce divisional manager, Uchit Singhal, said that the main objective of operating this train is to benefit the traders of Kashmir and to deliver the goods from there to every corner of the country, which mainly includes items like apples, saffron, walnuts, pashmina shawls, carpets and Kashmiri handicrafts. This train will reach its destination station Adarsh Nagar Delhi safely in about 23 hours, which is less time than road traffic from Budgam.