Rain brings down temp, Chandigarh logs coldest day this year since Feb 28

Following 26.5 mm rain on Tuesday, the maximum temperature of the city fell from 24.8°C on Monday to 22°C on Tuesday, 10.6 degrees below normal. As per India meteorological department (IMD) data, this is the lowest that the maximum temperature has gone this year since February 28, when the same temperature was recorded. Commuters making their way amid the rain in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While winter is yet to start, the day temperature on Tuesday was comparable to February as per the IMD. This comes after the maximum temperature had hit a four-year high on Sunday at 36°C. Maximum temperature has plunged by 14 degrees since then.

This is also the lowest October temperature since 2021 when maximum temperature fell to 19.3°C on October 24. In comparison, last year’s maximum temperature didn’t go below 30 degrees even once.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “The drop in temperature was expected as it continued raining on Tuesday after rains on Monday. It has started snowing in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir as well which is also contributing towards the chill here.”

While the western disturbance (WD) system affecting the region is likely to abate from Wednesday, temperature is likely to start rising again. As per the IMD, maximum temperature can touch 30°C again by Thursday.

Paul added, “As the western disturbance system passes the region, it may remain cloudy for a couple of days but sunny days are expected again. Temperature is likely to rise but the effect of the recent rains and snowfall in the hills will continue. It is unlikely that maximum temperature will go as high as it did before the current rain spell.”

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature also dropped from 22.2°C on Monday to 18.3°C on Tuesday, 2.6 degrees below normal. This is also the lowest of the season and only the second time this season that minimum temperature has gone below 20 degrees. However, last year in October the minimum temperature had gone down to 17°C on October 25. Due to the changing seasons, minimum temperature towards the end of the month is significantly lower when compared to the start.

This Oct wettest in 21 yrs

After the wettest October day in 21 years which was recorded on Monday, the monthly rain for October this year at 61.6 mm has also now also become the highest since then as per IMD records.

Around 7.3 mm rain was recorded overnight between Monday and Tuesday till 8.30 am after 33.3 mm rain had been recorded on Monday. Further, 14 mm rain was recorded in the city during the day till 5.30 pm and 5.2 mm rain was recorded later between 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm.

This is the highest since 2004 when 140 mm rain was recorded in the whole month of October. 129.6 mm rain was recorded on October 12, 2004, the wettest October day in the city since 1954.

Speaking about the rain, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said, “The western disturbance active in the city continued on Tuesday interacting with easterly winds from the monsoon system and Cyclone Shakti over the Arabian Sea.”

However rain is likely to stop from Wednesday onwards as per the IMD. While cloudy weather is likely on Wednesday, the sun is likely to come out by Thursday.