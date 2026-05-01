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    Rain, hail bring respite from heat in Haryana

    The maximum temperature dropped below 40°C at all stations, except Rohtak, which recorded a maximum of 40.8° Celsius.

    Published on: May 01, 2026 6:06 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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    Parts of Haryana witnessed light rain and a hailstorm on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) evening bulletin, Karnal recorded 6 mm of rain on Thursday, followed by 9mm on Wednesday. (HT)
    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) evening bulletin, Karnal recorded 6 mm of rain on Thursday, followed by 9mm on Wednesday. (HT)

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) evening bulletin, Karnal recorded 6 mm of rain on Thursday, followed by 9mm on Wednesday.

    Similarly, 4.5 mm of rain was recorded in Yamunanagar and 3.8 mm in Ambala. Some parts of neighbouring districts like Kaithal and Kurukshetra also witnessed light rainfall. The maximum temperature dropped below 40°C at all stations, except Rohtak, which recorded a maximum of 40.8° Celsius. The day’s temperature in Yamunanagar was the lowest at 34.5°C, while Karnal recorded 35.2° Celsius.

    Madan Khichar, head of the department of agricultural meteorology at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, said the state can expect more rainfall in the coming days.

    “During this period, a Western Disturbance is likely to approach the hilly regions on May 2 and under its partial influence, Haryana is expected to experience partly cloudy skies and intermittent winds between May 3 and May 5. Furthermore, there is a possibility of isolated drizzle or light rainfall accompanied by winds and thunderstorms across the state during this period. Day temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged, while night temperatures are likely to witness a slight rise,” he added.

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    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Rain, Hail Bring Respite From Heat In Haryana
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Rain, Hail Bring Respite From Heat In Haryana
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