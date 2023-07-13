Watch: Cops rescue dog, puppies from flood-affected area in Ambala

As incessant rainfall triggered floods in many parts of North India including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana, videos of local police along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) evacuating people from the flood-affected areas emerged online. A video from Haryana's Ambala showed security personnel rescuing a family along with their dog and its puppies on Thursday.

Cops recusing a dog from after flood water entered a house in Ambala on Thursday.

The 30-second video captures an official carrying a dog to safety as he wades through knee-deep water in a house. The dog is given to its caretakers present on a rescue boat while two other puppies are saved from the flood water.

Citing irrigation officers, Ambala district administration on Thursday issued an alert that water levels in Ghaggar, Markanda, and other water bodies might rise again due to fresh spells of rain in the Himalayas.

With the death toll from rain-related incidents mounting to 15 on Wednesday, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas and announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Five deaths were reported from Ambala, the worst-hit district-on Wednesday.

An estimated 72 per cent of districts in India are exposed to extreme flood events but only 25 per cent of them have level flood forecasting stations, or early warning systems, news agency PTI reported citing a report.

According to The Council on Energy Environment and Water, an independent policy research think tank, Haryana and other states like Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, are moderately exposed to extreme floods.

Despite high exposure to floods, Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim are the best-performing states in terms of flood early warning systems (EWS), added the report.