Rain pounds J&K, Himachal, MeT expects improvement today
Rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the Amarnath cave shrine, along with Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, bringing down the temperatures across the region.
Since early morning, many parts of the Himalayan valley and some parts of Jammu division and Ladakh received mild to moderate rainfall. As the day progressed the intensity of the precipitation decreased.
J&K and Ladakh meteorological department director Sonam Lotus said mild rains have continued since Wednesday.
“There was a prediction of monsoon rains between July 13 and 15. Like yesterday, we witnessed light to moderate rains, particularly in morning hours in many parts of J&K,” he said.
The official said that the weather was overcast with light rain at many places from Jammu to the holy cave of Amarnath.
“Pilgrims are advised to remain alert always and follow instructions of the yatra managers and be very careful at places which are vulnerable to flashfloods, landslides and shooting stones,” he said. Weather updates are also being disseminated by SMS as well.
There was rainfall of 8mm at the Amarnath cave shine from morning till 2.30pm, while 5mm was recorded each in Panjtarni, Chandanwari and Baltal along the yatra routes.
Srinagar witnessed 2.6mm rainfall and Jammu district recorded 90mm, while it was 16.8mm in Katra.
Lotus said the weather will remain cloudy in J&K and Ladakh with chances of light rains in the morning on Friday as well.
“The weather will improve tomorrow and the sun is expected to come out of clouds by afternoon,” he said.
He said the weather for the next five days will remain fair. “From Friday afternoon to July 19, there won’t be much rainfall and the weather will be fine,” he said.
The maximum temperatures have dropped at least four notches across the Valley.
The meteorological department said that Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while it was 17 degrees at Gulmarg.
In Jammu division, the maximum of 34.6 degrees was recorded on Wednesday in Kathua and 32.3 degrees in Jammu district.
Landslide kills father-son duo in Reasi
A man and his son were killed in a landslide in a remote village in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.
Mohammad Shafi, 65, and his son Abdul Rashid, 30, were on the way to home when they came under a landslide, triggered by rains, at Thillu-Kalad village in Arnas area Wednesday evening, they said.
Villagers retrieved the bodies of both the deceased from under the debris, the officials said, adding they were later buried after the completion of legal formalities.
-
Maharashtra rains: Video shows people risking lives to catch fish in Chandrapur
Incessant rainfall in Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra have led to waterlogging, delays in train schedules and natural disasters. The water level has also risen in some reservoirs due to heavy rainfall, but people on Thursday were seen risking their lives to catch fish despite the Pakadiguddam dam overflowing in Chandrapur district. The water level has increased in all reservoirs, including Irai dam, due to torrential rainfall in the district since last week.
-
J&K LG says Amarnath rescue ops called off; 15 dead, none missing
“Fifteen pilgrims have lost their lives and all have been identified. Fifty-five persons were injured and all, except two, have been discharged and have gone home,” Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told reporters at the Raj Bhavan here. “I hope they will also be discharged in a few days,” he said, adding that 14 bodies were sent to their families in different states while the cremation of one was done here by the family.
-
Dalai Lama’s ‘amchis’ to now get recognition
Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday gave its nod to provide a no-objection certificate for the recognition of medical degrees by Men-Tsee-Khang Sowa Rigpa College and Hospital and Tibetan Medical and Astro Institute set up by Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala.
-
Kanwar Yatra begins: 162 cos of PAC, CPMF manning 12,535-km pilgrimage route
LUCKNOW As many as 162 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary and Central Para-Military Forces, along with civil police personnel, have been deployed for t different Kanwar Yatra routes, Shiv temples, ghats, Saawan Melas and camps organised for around 15 million people embarking upon this annual pilgrimage that began in UP on Thursday. The 'jalabhishek' (offering Gangajal to Shiv Linga) would be performed on 'Shivratri' (July 26).
-
U.P.: On-board Dibrugarh Exp, two thieves escape from police custody
Two notorious thieves escaped from the custody of Delhi police while they were being taken on remand to Delhi from Bihar on-board Dibrugarh Express on Thursday morning. As per the police, a team of cops of Greater Kailash police station of Delhi reached Katihar district in Bihar and took the remand of two thieves Naseeb Sheikh and Mohd Dilshad, both in their mid-twenties. The two thieves escaped when the cops allegedly dozed off.
