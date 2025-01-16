Rain, snowfall likely in parts of Himachal on January 16

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Shimla office on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rain or snowfall at few places over mid and high hills and at isolated places in plain areas of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday till January 20. Tourists enjoying the snow at Solang Valley in Manali on Wednesday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

As per the IMD, dense fog is also likely at isolated places in plain areas during the early morning, morning and late night hours on January 17 to 19. Cold day conditions are predicted at isolated places in the plain and mid areas on Thursday.

IMD officials said there will be no large change in minimum and maximum temperature during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, maximum temperature is likely to fall by 3-5 degrees and minimum temperature likely to fall gradually by 2-4 degrees over many parts of the state for subsequent next three-four days.

Weather was mainly dry over the state during the last 24 hours with no large change recorded in minimum temperatures and maximum temperatures over many parts of the state. While, a severe cold wave was observed in Una, a cold wave was observed in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Berthin and Mandi. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Tabo with -13.2 degrees.