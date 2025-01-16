Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rain, snowfall likely in parts of Himachal on January 16

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Jan 16, 2025 06:26 AM IST

IMD officials said there will be no large change in minimum and maximum temperature during the next 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Shimla office on Wednesday predicted light to moderate rain or snowfall at few places over mid and high hills and at isolated places in plain areas of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday till January 20.

Tourists enjoying the snow at Solang Valley in Manali on Wednesday. (Aqil Khan /HT)
Tourists enjoying the snow at Solang Valley in Manali on Wednesday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

As per the IMD, dense fog is also likely at isolated places in plain areas during the early morning, morning and late night hours on January 17 to 19. Cold day conditions are predicted at isolated places in the plain and mid areas on Thursday.

IMD officials said there will be no large change in minimum and maximum temperature during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, maximum temperature is likely to fall by 3-5 degrees and minimum temperature likely to fall gradually by 2-4 degrees over many parts of the state for subsequent next three-four days.

Weather was mainly dry over the state during the last 24 hours with no large change recorded in minimum temperatures and maximum temperatures over many parts of the state. While, a severe cold wave was observed in Una, a cold wave was observed in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Berthin and Mandi. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Tabo with -13.2 degrees.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On