Raincheck: Trendy monsoon essentials in tricity

Monsoon has arrived in tricity and how! Chandigarh received 97mm rainfall on July 6, the heaviest rain in July since 2017, Panchkula 77.5mm, and Mohali 74.5mm, as per the IMD.

Owing to this, the city folks are rushing to the local markets to scout for some monsoon essentials – from umbrellas and raincoats to rain-friendly footwear and waterproof makeup.

Mandeep Kaur, a BA second-year student at MCM DAV College for Women, says, “For me, visiting Shastri Market, Sector 22 to shop for flip flops, trendy raincoats and waterproof makeup at the start of monsoon is almost a ritual now as they have quality products at much lower rates as compared to big brands.”

Rain-friendly footwear are available at Sector 22. (HT Photo)

“I visited showrooms here for some monsoon essentials but the stock was overpriced. A colleague suggested visiting the Rehri Market in Sector 9, Panchkula. The shops had a wide variety of colourful and trendy options. I had to bargain a bit but got some amazing options at much-affordable rates,” says Karan Shergill, an IT professional.

Sellers, who are busy stocking up on the latest products, say they are expecting a good sale this year. While the starting range for footwear is as low as ₹150; umbrellas and raincoats’ starting price is ₹250.

While plain raincoats will cost you around ₹250; printed and designed ones are available at ₹580 at tricity markets. (HT Photo)

“Fresh stock is just arriving and customers are already making a beeline for our stores. This is a good sign,” says Sukhi Ram, who works at a bay shop at Patel Market, Sector 15, adding, “The demand for waterproof makeup is high among students and working professionals. Some are even placing bulk orders.”

Another shopkeeper, Jatin Mongia, says, “We have a large variety of rubber footwear in stock including flip flops, half shoes, sandals, and gum boots, all of which are durable.”

While umbrellas for kids start at ₹250, those for adults are available from ₹350. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Anshul, of Arora Store in Burail, says, “The kids’ collection of umbrellas and raincoats is already sold out. We just have samples for now.”

An interesting addition, at multiple stores across tricity, is raincoats for cats and dogs. The starting price is ₹350.

Pet raincoats start at ₹350. (HT Photo)

“Some customers wanted rain protection for their pets, so we reached out to some suppliers in Delhi to send some stock. The sale is good so far,” says Ravneet Singh, a shopkeeper at Sadar Bazaar, Sector 19.

