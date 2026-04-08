Rain-hit wheat farmers in Punjab’s Sangrur, Barnala fear crop loss

With the harvest festival of Baisakhi only five days away, wheat farmers in Sangrur and Barnala districts on Wednesday expressed concern as heavy rainfall triggered widespread crop lodging. Despite official assurances, many cultivators fear that government compensation will remain an empty promise. A wheat field on the outskirts of Sangrur on Wednesday after heavy overnight rain and gusty winds. (HT Photo)

Since Tuesday afternoon, Sangrur has recorded an average rainfall of 12.33mm, while Barnala saw a heavier downpour of 19.6mm. The storm flattened crops across several belts, including the fields of Dalbir Singh, a farmer from Duggan village who manages 15 acres. He said nearly 30% of his crop has already lodged and expressed a lack of confidence in state compensation, claiming that farmers have little expectation of receiving genuine financial relief.

Sangrur chief agriculture officer Dharminderjit Singh said while lodging has been reported, the overall damage in Sangrur and Malerkotla remains limited compared to more severe impacts seen in Bathinda, Muktsar, and Fazilka districts.

In Barnala, chief agriculture officer Sukhpal Singh described the situation as currently under control despite the heavy rain, but warned that harvest quality now hinges on the weather. He said while the district is safe if temperatures remain favourable, any further moisture risks grain discoloration caused by the flattened wheat coming into contact with damp soil.

To address these concerns, the state government has ordered an immediate special ‘girdawari (crop-loss assessment)’ to evaluate the extent of the damage. Officials have been directed to conduct field inspections and submit reports promptly.