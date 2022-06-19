Rains boost paddy transplantation in Haryana

Heavy rainfall reported in parts of the northern districts of Haryana has brought some relief to the farmers and given a boost to the paddy transplantation.

As per daily reports of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Haryana witnessed 12mm rainfall on Saturday, with the highest 21.7mm rainfall reported in Karnal, followed by 21 mm in Jind, 18mm in Jhajjar, 16mm in Kaithal, 14mm in Sirsa and 10.4mm in Hisar.

The rains have also helped in bringing the maximum temperature down to around 30 degrees Celsius from above-40 degrees few days ago, while the minimum temperature was 22.2°C, three notches above normal.

According to farmers, rains at this stage were very helpful to protect the standing crops and vegetables from the heatwave and will also help the farmers to flood the fields, thus helping them to start the transplantation.

Paddy sowing officially begun on June 15, but farmers who had limited resources of irrigation could not start the transplantation and were eagerly waiting for the rains, said a farmer leader, Ratan Mann.