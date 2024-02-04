Rains in parts of Punjab, Haryana; minimum temperature stayed above the season’s average

Rains lashed most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday, while the minimum temperature stayed above the season’s average. Commuters making their way through rain in Amritsar on Sunday. (Sameer Sehgal /HT)

Many areas, including Chandigarh, Mohali, Hisar, Ambala, Ludhiana and Patiala, received rain, according to the MeT department here.

Among other places in Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum of 10.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal, while Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their minimum temperatures of 11.1 and 11.6 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees above normal.

Pathankot, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded a minimum of 9.4, 8.6, 10.8 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum of 11.8 degrees Celsius while Hisar’s minimum was 11.1 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered lows of 11.6, 11, 12.4, 11 and 12.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum of 11.9 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.