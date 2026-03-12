Rains, snow continue to lash J&K, Ladakh for second day

Light rains lashed plains of Kashmir, and snowfall witnessed in parts of Ladakh for the second day on Wednesday as the meteorological centre (MeT) predicted erratic weather in J&K till March 19. Boats are anchored along the shore of Dal Lake, in Srinagar on Wednesday. (ANI)

The MeT said that rains were witnessed in summer capital Srinagar besides Baramulla and Kupwara in north Kashmir and Pahalgam in south Kashmir.

“ 6.4 mm rains were received in Kupwara,” an official of J&K MeT said.

Head of Ladakh MeT centre, Sonam Lotus said that snowfall was experienced in Zojila and Zanskar.

“Weather Update at 1 pm: Currently snowing on Zojila-Drass, Panikhar -Zanskar area while cloudy at rest of the places of Ladakh. Raining at scattered places of Kashmir & cloudy in Jammu region. Improvement from tomorrow,” said Lotus on X. Fresh snowfall and rains lashed Kashmir and Ladakh on Tuesday ending a prolonged dry spell and above normal temperatures. The winter this year was largely dry with more than 54 percent of deficit in precipitation. The weather is expected to be wet and cloudy with light to moderate rain/snow at scattered places on Thursday as well followed by two days of dry weather- March 13 and 14.

“Overall, erratic weather to continue till 19th March,” the J&K MeT update said.

“Farmers are advised to resume farm operations on 13-14th March,” it said.

The MeT said that rains and snowfall are also expected between March 15 and 21 intermittently.“Generally cloudy weather with a spell of light rain/snow (over higher reaches) towards March 15 night and March 16 morning at scattered places followed by rains and snowfall at scattered places on March 17,18 and 19,” the update said. “March 20 and 21 will be generally dry with the possibility of brief spell of light rain at isolated places can’t be ruled out,” it said. Meanwhile, the temperatures plunged across Kashmir valley for the past two days which had been hovering over 22 degree celsius in February. The MeT said that Srinagar recorded a maximum of 12.5 degree celsius on Wednesday and a minimum of 10.5 degrees during the previous night.

Pahalgam in South Kashmir had recorded a day temperature of 9.0 degree celsius while it was 5.4 degree Celsius I’m ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir.