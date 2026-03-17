Rain-triggered landslide in Kishtwar claims one life

One person was killed and another injured in a landslide near a hydroelectric project, while 235 civilians were rescued from heavy snowfall at Sinthan Top in Kishtwar district on Monday, said officials. A view of a car covered in snow as temperatures plummet across the region, in Sonamarg on Monday. (ANI video Grab)

The landslide, triggered by incessant rains, struck the Dangduru hydro-power project site on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, trapping two workers. Officials confirmed that one worker was found dead, while the second was rescued with injuries and shifted to a local hospital.

In a separate incident, a joint operation by the army, police, and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) led to the evacuation of 235 passengers, including women and children, who were stranded at Sinthan Top.

The pass connects Kishtwar in the Jammu region with Anantnag in south Kashmir.

“Troops of the White Knight Corps were immediately mobilised to launch a swift rescue operation despite the treacherous terrain and relentless snowfall,” the army said in a statement on X.

The rescue teams reached the site on Sunday, providing meals, drinking water, and emergency shelter. Army medical teams administered essential medicines and monitored those affected by the sub-zero temperatures. While recovery teams restored mobility to most of the 38 stranded vehicles, passengers from unrecoverable cars were safely evacuated in military and specialised vehicles.

Member of Parliament, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo, posted on X on Sunday evening: “Spoke with the deputy commissioner and SSP of Kishtwar regarding stranded passengers at Sinthan Top. Around 80 passengers have been rescued and are reaching Aloo Farm. Appreciate the efforts of the district and police administration.”

In view of the inclement weather and the risk of further landslides, the authorities have ordered the closure of all educational institutions outside the municipal limits in Kishtwar and the adjoining Doda district for Monday.

Fresh rainfall, snow in J&K

Light rains were experienced in plains while snowfall was recorded over higher reaches for the second day on Monday in J&K prompting closure of some important roads, the meteorological centre said.

Officials said that owing to snowfall , the Anantnag-Kishtwar road was blocked on Sunday night leaving some 30 vehicles standing at Sinthan Top.

While rains lashed plains on Monday morning as well, including in capital Srinagar, fresh snowfall was recorded in many mountainous passes and resorts in Kashmir and Ladakh, including Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Sonamarg and Doodhpathri in central Kashmir and Peer ki Gali on south Kashmir side.

“Fresh snowfall continues in Sonamarg. 2–3 inches of fresh snow was recorded today, making the Sonamarg even more beautiful. A perfect time for tourists, visitors to enjoy the scenic snow-covered landscapes,” Sonamarg development authority said on X.

Independent weather spotter Faizan Arif said that moderate to heavy snowfall was recorded at Sadhna Top. “Sadhna Top has received more than 12 inches of snowfall in the last 24 hours. Five inches at Zojila, 3 - 4 inches in Sonamarg area,” he said.

While Srinagar-Leh highway was closed owing to the snowfall at Zojila, Mughal road was opened on Monday afternoon as the weather improved and authorities cleared the road for traffic at Peer ki Gali.

The MeT authorities of J&K and Ladakh have predicted fresh rains and snowfall from Wednesday.

“This Western Disturbance has caused light to moderate rain/snow at many places of Ladakh, J&K & HP. Next WD is likely to cause moderate rain and snow at most places of J&K and at scattered places of Ladakh during March 18 to 21,” said head of MeT centre in Ladakh, Sonam Lotus.

The temperatures have plunged across the Himalayan region with Srinagar recording a maximum of 11.5°C on Sunday ( against a normal of 15.1 degrees) and a minimum of 5.3°C on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 5.2°C during the day while night temperature settled at -2.5°C.