Raise agrarian issues in Lok Sabha: Farmers to MPs

Members of farmers’ organisations raised slogans against the Central government outside the residences of 13 Lok Sabha MPs of Punjab, urging the latter to raise the issues concerning farmers in the Parliament. Farmers raise slogans against the Central government outside the residence of MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Amritsar. (AFP)

The call was given by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political), which are spearheading the agitation at the Shambu border, as per which demonstrations were to be held outside the residences of the recently elected non-BJP MPs and copies of their memorandum was to be handed over to them.

In a statement issued here, farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal said memoranda were given to MPs in 12 states of the country. At the residence of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh in Jallupur Khera village, his father Tarsem Singh received the memorandum. Similarly, a group of farmers gathered at the residence of Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Their demands include enactment of a minimum support price guarantee Act, giving employment to people for 200 days under the MGNREGA scheme and increasing daily wage to ₹700, waiver of farmers’ debt and protecting rights of tribal people.