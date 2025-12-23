Rajasthan Judicial Services Exam: Muscular dystrophy no bar as Ludhiana’s Shubham clears RJS

25-year-old Shubham Singla from Ludhiana has scripted an inspiring success story by clearing the prestigious Rajasthan Judicial Services (RJS) Examination in his second attempt. Battling muscular dystrophy since birth, Singla proved that determination and focused effort can overcome even the toughest challenges. The results, declared on Friday, placed him at an impressive 43rd rank. Shubham Singla (HT Photo)

Singla said this was his second appearance in the Rajasthan judicial examination, as Punjab has not conducted the judicial services exam since he completed his law graduation. “My first attempt was also for Rajasthan. Since Punjab did not hold the examination, I decided to try my luck there again. Now I will be serving in Rajasthan, and I am extremely excited and happy about it,” he said.

An alumnus of a school in Patran, Singla completed his bachelor’s degree in law from Hisar and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in law from Panjab University. Coming from a business family, his journey towards the judiciary was driven by a strong desire to serve society through the justice system.

Sharing his personal struggles, Singla spoke about living with muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder in which muscles gradually weaken over time. He recalled that during his early years he was able to play cricket, but as the condition progressed, physical activities became difficult. “Now I enjoy watching cricket in my free time. During my preparation days, it helped me relax and clear my mind,” he said.

Singla relied on online coaching for nearly three years to prepare for the highly competitive examination. He believes consistency matters more than rigid schedules. “I never fixed the number of hours strictly, as it differs from person to person. Since I was not working and was fully focused on my studies, I usually studied for seven to eight hours a day,” he explained.

He also offered practical advice to fellow aspirants, saying that completely cutting off from social media is not necessary. According to him, when used wisely, digital platforms can help candidates stay connected and informed without becoming a distraction.