Panchkula: Man held for impersonation at ITBP recruitment test

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 12, 2023 07:10 AM IST

Police have arrested a Rajasthan native for impersonating a candidate during an ITBP recruitment test.

On May 10, Kartar Singh reported to the recruitment board to attempt the physical efficiency test and physical standard test (PET/PST) in place of registered candidate Manoj Kumar. (Getty images)
The accused, Kartar Singh, was arrested following a complaint by the office of the Commandant, 50th Bn, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Madanpur, Sector 26, Panchkula.

The complaint said the recruitment process for constable (general duty) for Central Armed Police Forces was under progress at the ITBP camp based on the record and list of candidates, along with their dossiers, provided by the Staff Selection Commission, Chandigarh.

On May 10, Kartar Singh reported to the recruitment board to attempt the physical efficiency test and physical standard test (PET/PST) in place of registered candidate Manoj Kumar. The complaint stated that Kartar had also appeared in the PET/PST held at 44 Bn Seema Suraksha Bal in Bihar on May 9. He was later handed over to the police.

Acting on the complaint, a case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station. The accused was produced before a court on Thursday and sent to judicial custody.

