Rajinder Gupta is vice-chairperson of Punjab Economic Policy And Planning Board
The Punjab government has appointed Rajinder Gupta as the chairperson of Trident Group, and vice-chairperson of the Economic Policy and Planning Board.
Gupta, who has also served as the vice-chairperson of the Planning Board previously, has been appointed for a tenure of three years. After the AAP-government came into power, the Planning Board was dissolved and replaced with the State Economic Policy and Planning Board.
Gupta was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007 for his exemplary work in the field of trade and industry. He also holds several strategic positions, including chairperson of the Advisory Council of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for the states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, chairperson of the Punjab Engineering College board of governors, and member, Cleveland Clinic International Leadership Board.
Under his leadership, the Trident Group has become one of the fastest-growing companies in India, with a presence in around 150 countries. While the group began with a solitary unit making high-quality yarn, in due course it catapulted to becoming the world’s largest terry towel manufacturers, one among the leading yarn spinners of India and the largest manufacturer of wheat-straw-based paper.
-
Only five test positive for swine flu, 1 death in 2022 in Pune
Pune city, this year, has reported only five positive cases for H1N1 influenza or swine flu with one death so far according to health department officials. Swine flu infection or H1N1 influenza is primarily found in pigs. Swab samples of 3,016 patients were sent for testing, out of which only five tested positive as per the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation. India reported its first case of Swine flu on May 13, 2008.
-
‘Muslim university’ row: Uttarakhand Congress seeks action against BJP leaders
A team of Congress leaders in Uttarakhand on Tuesday met director general of police Ashok Kumar, and sought DGP Kumar's direction to register an FIR against some Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who have allegedly been “trying to tarnish former CM and senior leader Harish Rawat's image” by linking Rawat to a statement about setting up a 'Muslim university'. DGP Kumar assured that the matter will be looked into.
-
'Bharat Gaurav' Bengaluru-Varanasi pilgrim train next month: Karnataka minister
A 'Bharat Gaurav' pilgrimage train will run from Bengaluru to Varanasi in the last week of August, Haj and wakf minister, the religious endowment, Shashikala Jolle, said Monday. The minister said the seven-day journey - spanning 4,161 kilometres - will cover places like Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj, and will be available to pilgrims at discounted rates. The tour costs Rs 15,000 but the Karnataka government will give a subsidy of Rs 5,000.
-
Idgah Maidan row: Amid bandh call in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet, security hiked
A bandh was observed in the Chamarajpet area of Bengaluru on Tuesday over the Idgah Maidan row amid demands it be kept as a playground instead of being given to the Waqf board. Protesters also said Hindu festivals should be celebrated at the maidan, news agency ANI reported. The bandh was called by the Chamarajpet Citizens' Union, members of which sought support for the bandh by sticking posters and flyers on storefronts and walls.
-
Former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Bains booked for ignoring court summons
A day after Simarjeet Singh Bains, a former MLA from Atam Nagar constituency and Lok Insaaf Party chief, surrendered before a Ludhiana court in a rape case, he was booked in another case for skipping court hearings. Bains had been ignoring court summons and avoiding hearings. He had already been declared a proclaimed offender in the matter by the court.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics