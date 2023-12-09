Rajoana issue: Akal Takht panel to meet in Amritsar on December 9

A high-level panel constituted by the Akal Takht for dialogue with the Union government to ensure a decision on the mercy petition filed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for Balwant Singh Rajoana, death row convict in former chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination, will conduct a meeting in Amritsar on Saturday. The meeting will be held at the headquarters of the SGPC at 12 noon. (HT file)

Led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, the panel comprises Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka, Ajit editor-in-chief Barjinder Singh Hamdard, Rajoana’s sister Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana and SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha.

The meeting will be held at the headquarters of the SGPC at 12 noon.