Rajouri deaths: 300 villagers quarantined in 3 govt facilities

Baffled by the 16 deaths in Badhaal village of Rajouri district, the Jammu and Kashmir government has quarantined nearly 300 villagers at a government nursing college, a government higher secondary school and the Government Medical College (GMC) in the district. Securitymen at a containment zone in Bdhaal village of Rajouri district. (PTI)

Deputy commissioner Abhishek Sharma said, “Over 250 people from Badhaal village have been shifted to government nursing college and government higher secondary school in Rajouri where they are being provided food and water under the surveillance of health officials. More are being brought to the two centres.”

After tests by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research, Lucknow, found some neurotoxins, especially aldicarb and cadmium, in the samples of those affected with the illness, the government has initiated these measures to break the food chain, said a senior health official. The two neurotoxins attack the central nervous system.

Dr Shamim Choudhary, medical superintendent of GMC-Rajouri, said, “At the Rajouri GMC, we have kept 46 close relatives of the three affected families under observation in a separate ward. The objective is to keep them under constant surveillance and observe their vital parameters.”

Dr Choudhary also informed that on Thursday, an 11-year-old girl (Saima Kouser) with similar mysterious illness symptoms was brought to the hospital. “She is stable and being attended by doctors,” he added.

Aijaz Ahmed, 25, who is being treated at the PGIMER in Chandigarh, was given atropine antidote by the doctors of Rajouri GMC before he was airlifted on Tuesday. He has gained consciousness and has started responding to the treatment.

Rajouri deputy commissioner Abhishek Sharma issued an order, directing various departments to put in place a comprehensive surveillance plan for the people at government nursing college and higher secondary school at Rajouri. The Rajouri SSP has been asked to ensure security at the GMC and deploy police personnel to monitor and maintain strict restrictions on unauthorised entry/exit movements. The GMC principal was directed to ensure a team of doctors at the government nursing college working round the clock.

Rajouri chief education officer was directed to arrange 100 single-bed mattresses and 100 beds. “Similarly, deputy district election officer will ensure installation of CCTV cameras in the kitchen and ensure their proper functioning. The assistant commissioner of panchayat, Rajouri, will provide toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap and hair oil as required,” the order read further.

The Rajouri CMO has also been directed to ensure that a medical team and an ambulance are stationed at the nursing college. “He will also keep necessary medicines available and ensure that any medication being taken by individuals are checked and replaced with quality medicines if required,” stated the DC’s order.

“Executive engineer of the J&K Power Development Corporation Limited will ensure the electricity supply is maintained properly and all switches and light/socket points are functional at the nursing college,” it added.

“The executive engineer Jal Shakti Rajouri has been directed to make all necessary arrangements for drinking water, washroom usage and other related activities. The accounts officer at the Rajouri DC office and assistant director of food and supplies department have been directed to make arrangements for 300 mattresses, 300 pillows, 300 bedsheets, and 1,000 blankets as well as ensuring the availability of cooked food, baby food (such as Cerelac) and milk for the shifted families at the Rajouri nursing college,” it stated.

Executive officer of the Municipal Committee Rajouri was directed to arrange 100 single-bedded mattresses and 50 beds for families, ensure daily cleanliness, maintain the functionality of toilets, install mobile toilets as required and provide dustbins.

“District’s assistant commissioner of food safety has been directed to ensure proper testing of food and water before serving, while the principal of government higher secondary school and other officers have been directed to be stationed at the centre and keep a record of all items,” the order stated.

Five more new cases have been recorded in past two days.

Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar and ADGP Anand Jain visited Badhaal village on Wednesday and reviewed ongoing measures for the safety of the residents during which the DC was asked to immediately relocate close contacts and high-risk contacts of affected families.

Among the 16 dead since December 7, 13 were children. The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday declared Badhaal village a containment zone. The entire area has been divided into three zones. All public and private gatherings have been prohibited.