Rajouri deaths: Badhaal village siblings trio discharged after recovery

After recovering fully from an “unexplained” illness, 25-year-old Aijaz Ahmed, who was discharged from PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Tuesday morning, reached Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, here on evening. Presence of carbamates and organophosphorus was found in the samples taken from the first three families and could be probable causes of the deaths which have taken place, said a senior health official. (File)

“Aijaz Ahmed was discharged from PGIMER this morning around 7 am. He has recovered fully and has been shifted to GMC Jammu,” said GMC Jammu principal Dr Ashutosh Gupta.

He informed that the youth has been kept at Chopra Nursing Home within the GMC premises.

It may be stated that the three real sisters, who were airlifted to GMC Jammu on January 22, have also recovered fully. They were discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Principal of the GMC Rajouri, Dr AS Bhatia informed that out of 11 people admitted in GMC Rajouri, eight are without atropine for the past three to four days.

“They have fully recovered but will not be discharged till exact nature of poison is disclosed by the CFSL,” he said.

“We have decided not to discharge the eight patients, who were to be discharged today. At present 11 patients are undergoing treatment in GMC Rajouri,” he said.

“Out of 11 patients, eight have been taken off of atropine and had to be discharged today but the expert committee headed by me analysed the whole episode and decided not to discharge them unless the final diagnosis of the toxin consumed by them is made by the reports from the central forensic laboratories,” he said.

Dr Bhatia said, “At present we are not sure about the exact nature of the poisonous substance consumed by the inhabitants and we have started an empirical treatment based on statistical data of treatment and have started atropine, which has proved to be a game changer and 100% recovery rate has been achieved.”

“We will wait for the final report about the exact nature of the ‘poisonous’ substances so that patients can be put on medicine which will protect them from the long effects of toxic compound,” he added.

Dr Bhatia informed that none of the patients had typical signs and symptoms of organophosphorus poisoning against which atropine was effective.

“Hence taking all precautions, we have decided not to discharge the patients till the final report about the poisonous substance is received from forensic labs so that proper treatment can be given to the patients at the time of discharge,” he said.

It may be stated here that the health experts have found higher concentration of carbamates and organophosphorus in the blood samples taken from the patients

Presence of carbamates and organophosphorus was found in the samples taken from the first three families and could be probable causes of the deaths which have taken place, said a senior health official.

“By correlating the chain of events, preliminary it looks like, it could have been ingested. As per the preliminary investigation it seems to be a toxin preferably neurotoxin found in food that has been consumed accidentally or given deliberately. The epidemiological diagnosis seems that it is an acute intermittent exposure happening over different time intervals in specific people living in same geographical area,” he added.

Carbamates and organophosphorus poisoning is caused by a class of pesticides used to kill insects by affecting their nervous system.

They both are very dangerous to humans and Atropine sulfate has been proven treatment for carbamate and organophosphorus poisoning.

The mysterious illness has so far claimed 16 lives that included 13 children since December 7 last year.