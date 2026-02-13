Rajya Sabha member for higher public spending on education, healthcare

Rajya Sabha member Rajinder Gupta on Thursday described the Budget 2026-27 as fiscally prudent and growth-oriented, while seeking a higher public spending on education and healthcare. Rajya Sabha member Rajinder Gupta

Participating in the Rajya Sabha discussion on the Union Budget, Gupta argued that India’s march towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy must rest on stronger public expenditure in these two sectors. He congratulated finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on presenting her ninth consecutive Budget, calling it a symbol of stability, continuity and the rising leadership of women.

He welcomed the focus on fiscal discipline, citing the projected fiscal deficit of 4.3% and capital expenditure outlay exceeding ₹12 lakh crore as aligned with the vision of “Viksit Bharat”. He also praised tax reforms aimed at ease of doing business, support for domestic pharmaceuticals, enhanced allocations for women-centric schemes and the recently concluded India–EU trade deal, terming it a landmark achievement.

Gupta said the allocation of over ₹1.39 lakh crore for education reflects intent, but overall spending remains between 4.1% and 4.6% of GDP — below the 6% target envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He flagged concerns over rising fees, closure of over 90,000 schools in recent years, and “declining” public confidence in government schools. He added that public health expenditure at 1.9% of GDP remains inadequate amid rising population, disease burden and longevity. Referring to the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in Mohali, he urged the Centre to announce a special package of ₹10,000 crore to establish a fully modernised semiconductor fabrication facility there.