Rakesh Bharti Mittal advocates for industry-academia collaboration at Insight Forum 2023

Bharti Enterprises vice-chairperson Rakesh Bharti Mittal during an Insight Forum 2023 session at the Indian School of Business (ISB) called for industry-academia collaboration to enhance employability in India. (From left) Financial Times South Asia bureau chief John Reed, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalkrishnan and Bharti Enterprises vice-chairperson Rakesh Bharti Mittal during an Insights Forum 2023 session at Indian School of Business in Mohali. (HT File)

Mittal, who is also a member of ISB executive board, said around 70% of graduates lack job readiness, requiring retraining when entering the workforce. He emphasised on the lost time over the past two decades, stressing on the importance of industry-academia partnerships to swiftly address the issue.

Advocating for a proactive approach, he urged constant engagement between the industry and academia to revise curricula and prepare the youth for the evolving job landscape.

Mittal said vocational training not only enhances employability, but also nurtures entrepreneurs who aspire for better compensation, hence, the Government of India introducing the concept of incorporating vocational training into school education, integrating it into the CBSE board curriculum. He added the approach allows students to consider establishing small businesses after completing their school education.

The first-ever edition of ISB Insights Forum 2023 was held on Friday at the Mohali campus of the Indian School of Business (ISB). Industry leaders, academia, bureaucrats, and thought leaders from other walks of life engaged in lively discussions in several sessions.

ISB Insights Forum 2023 kickstarted with a session on misinformation and the impact of fake news on Indian democracy. Media practitioners shared their insights on how to tackle the misinformation virus and make informed choices.

A parallel session on the impact of technological innovation on business and society was held along with the one on fake news. The session was attended by Rohini Srivathsa, chief technology officer, Microsoft India among others.

A marquee session on “Charting India’s Research Agenda for 2047” was chaired by ISB dean Madan Pillutla. With him on the panel were Rishikesha T Krishnan, director, IIM-Bangalore; and Shipra Misra, CEO and MD, Delhi Research Implementation and Innovation (DRIIV). The session was moderated by journalist Alifiyah Khan, senior writer (Education), The Ken. The speakers articulated their vision of making India a research superpower.

Dinesh Khara, chairperson of the State Bank of India, expressed gratitude on sharing the forum with the “dynamic and entrepreneurial” minds.

Sessions on corporate governance, healthcare, business analytics, and financial inclusion were also held as part of the ISB Insights Forum 2023.

Mittal and Pillutla presented Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairperson of Axilor Ventures and co-founder of Infosys, the first recipient of the ISB Research Catalyst Award.