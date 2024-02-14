Raman Kumar appointed Punjab wrestling body chief

Former Doordarshan news anchor Raman Kumar has been appointed as the president of the Punjab Wrestling Association on Tuesday. The association convened its special meeting in Jalandhar in which Olympian Kartar Singh resigned from the president’s post and suggested Kumar’s name as the new president. Agreeing to Singh’s suggestion, the association appointed him as lifetime president, and named Kumar, who has distinguished career with Doordarshan spanning 39 years, as its new president. Kumar said he will work in coordination with the association to promote wrestling in Punjab. He said aiming to give due credit to women in the association, national wrestler Gursharan Kaur has been appointed as senior vice-president and Navjot Kaur as vice-president of the association. The Punjab Wrestling Association convened its special meeting in Jalandhar on Tuesday where former Doordarshan news anchor Raman Kumar has been appointed as the president of the association. (HT File Photo)

