Rampant illegal sand mining: Panchkula mining officer suspended
The official was asked for a detailed report after illegal mining from Dangri river in Badona Kalan village was highlighted in the last meeting of the district public relations and grievance committee. But he failed to present action-taken. (Hindustan Times)
chandigarh news

Rampant illegal sand mining: Panchkula mining officer suspended

Haryana sports and youth affairs minister also issued transfer orders for Amarinder Singh, district transport officer-cum-secretary, Regional Transport Authority, for failing to check overloading of vehicles used for sand mining
By Shailee Dogra, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 01:46 AM IST

Acting on complaints of illegal sand mining, Haryana sports and youth affairs minister Sandeep Singh on Friday suspended district mining officer Om Dutt Sharma.

Also taking note of overloading of vehicles used for sand mining, the minister issued transfer orders for Amarinder Singh, district transport officer-cum-secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Panchkula.

The orders came after both the officials failed to present action-taken before the district public relations and grievance committee at its second monthly meeting on Friday.

In the last meeting, rampant illegal mining from Dangri river in Badona Kalan village was highlighted, following which the minister had sought a detailed report.

Haryana assembly speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta had also directed the district transport officer to ensure that overloading of vehicles used in mining areas be checked regularly.

DC told to find solution to fly menace

On Friday, Gupta directed deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh to hold a meeting with the Poultry Farm Owners’ Association and find a solution to the menace of flies in Raipur Rani and Barwala block. He also ordered formation of a supervisory committee that will visit the affected areas and ensure compliance of measures taken to solve the issue.

