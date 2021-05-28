Ramp-up alternative drugs for black fungus treatment: Capt

Chandigarh

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered ramping up of stocks of alternative drugs for the treatment of mucormycosis, popularly known as black fungus, in the wake of shortage of Amphotericin drug.

According to an official statement, Punjab has so far reported 188 cases of black fungus and 23 deaths. Principal secretary, health, Hussan Lal said of the 188 black fungus cases, 40 were not related to Covid, while 148 were of Covid-infected persons, with 133 having been on steroid therapy and 122 on oxygen support prior to onset of mucormycosis.

As many as 154 had diabetes, 56 were immuno-compromised, and 47 comorbid. A total of 156 are currently under treatment, 9 have been cured while 23 have died.

As the state has only Liposomal Amphotericin B injections in stock and just 880 more such vials expected to be received, the CM stressed the need to strengthen alternative drug stocks, as recommended by the expert group constituted by the state government to deal with the crisis, according to a government statement.

Stressing the need to ensure that every patient has a chance to recover from black fungus, a disease reportedly caused by overuse of steroids in Covid patients, especially those suffering from diabetes, the CM said that along with efforts to get more of the Amphotericin-B injections, the government has already made available alternative drugs --- Itraconazole (4,000 tablets) and Posaconazole (500 tablets), as suggested by the experts group.