Rana Balachauria murder case: 4 weeks on, two accused nabbed from West Bengal

Nearly four weeks after kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria was shot dead in full public view during a tournament in Sohana, Punjab Police’s anti-gangster task force (AGTF) arrested two accused and their accomplice from West Bengal, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Monday Balachauria, 30, was shot dead by assailants on December 15, 2025. (HT Photo for representation)

They have been identified as Karan Pathak alias Karan Defaulter, a resident of Amritsar; Tarandeep Singh, a resident of Barhewal in Ludhiana; and Akashdeep, a resident of Upala in Tarn Taran. The arrests come after Punjab Police launched a massive search spanning across five states – Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal and Sikkim.

With this, five accused have been arrested so far in the case. Balachauria, 30, was shot dead by assailants on December 15, 2025.

DGP Yadav said that Karan and Tarandeep are the alleged shooters, while Akashdeep, a close relative of foreign-based handler Amar Khabe Rajputa, allegedly provided shelter and logistic support to the shooters. All arrested persons are being brought to Punjab for further investigation, he added

The DGP said efforts are on to identify the remaining accused.

Sharing operational details, deputy inspector general of AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said that through extensive closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage analysis, AGTF and Mohali police reconstructed the pre and post-offence movements of the accused, identified vehicles used, and traced the escape route up to Panipat Toll Plaza.

The DIG said that following the trail of digital footprints of accused persons who travelled to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Siliguri, Gangtok and Kolkata, they were arrested from Howrah by the AGTF team led by DSP Rajan Parminder.

Two days after the murder, an accused in the case was killed in an encounter with the police in Lalru in Mohali while two police personnel were injured in that incident. Harpinder alias Middu, a resident of Naushehra Pannuan in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, was injured in an exchange of fire and later succumbed to injuries in hospital, police had earlier said.