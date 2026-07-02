Rana Gurjeet slams delay in Kapurthala mayoral election

Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh on Wednesday criticised the delay in holding elections for the post of mayor of the Kapurthala municipal corporation, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of violating democratic norms. The results of the civic body polls were declared on May 29, with Congress winning 31 of 50 wards in Kapurthala, while AAP secured 11 seats. (HT File)

The results of the civic body polls were declared on May 29, with Congress winning 31 of 50 wards in Kapurthala, while AAP secured 11 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won three seats each, with two seats going to Independents.

In a letter to the Jalandhar divisional commissioner, Rana Gurjeet said the delay in mayoral elections violates the statutory timeline and has stalled urban development projects and administrative governance in Kapurthala.

“The results of municipal polls were officially declared and notified, and any further delay in conducting the mayoral elections violates the statutory timeline,” he said.

The MLA claimed that the commissioner had informed him over the phone that the election schedule would be issued before July 9. “However, as per the results notification on May 5, the Kapurthala mayor should be elected within one month,” the MLA alleged.

Rana Gurjeet said he would consider approaching the Punjab and Haryana high court if the election schedule is not announced soon.

He also alleged that local AAP leaders are attempting to lure the Congress councillors with offers of money and posts to switch sides.

“This inordinate delay undermines the integrity of the democratic mandate and creates an atmosphere conducive to political malpractices and horse-trading,” he alleged.